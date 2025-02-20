West Hollywood to launch new program to help small businesses facing decline

West Hollywood, known for its vibrant energy and lively spirit, has seen a noticeable slowdown in business, with local shops and restaurants experiencing a 25-50% decline in revenue over the last six weeks. As the community faces the aftershocks of the recent fires, a new initiative is being launched to bring people back to the city and support its struggling businesses.

Despite being miles away from the fire zones, West Hollywood has felt the ripple effects of the disasters, with businesses in the area reporting significant downturns. The local business community has been sounding the alarm, hoping to bring back customers and revitalize the area.

“I think people are scared now. There’s been event after event to make them feel scared, so they are staying home,” said Jeff Douek, owner of Weho Bistro, a beloved establishment he opened 13 years ago. “It’s become the most fulfilling part of my life.” Douek has watched his business grow from a startup to a community staple, but in recent weeks, he has seen a dramatic decline in foot traffic.

The slump has been felt across the area since Jan. 7, according to Genevieve Morrill, President and CEO of the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

“Our businesses show about 25-50% decline since the fires,” said Morrill, underscoring the significant impact the disaster has had even on businesses far from the fire zones.

Although West Hollywood is about 12 miles from the Palisades fire zone and 20 miles from the Eaton fire area, the effects of the fires have been felt far beyond the immediate burn areas.

Tourists, deterred by the apocalyptic scenes they’ve seen on television, have been staying away. “We’ve had large groups cancel from New York and Chicago. People think Los Angeles is on fire,” said Morrill.

Locals, too, are grappling with mixed emotions—feeling guilty for enjoying a night out while so many others are suffering. “People are anxious about going out, not wanting to look bad going out,” said Douek.

In response to the crisis, the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is launching a new initiative called WeHo Gives Back, aimed at encouraging locals and visitors to support the struggling small business community. The campaign will include QR codes on cocktail napkins, table tents, and window clings, which people can scan to make donations, large or small. These donations will then be distributed as grants to local businesses in need.

“We’re hoping this initiative will inspire people to return to the stores and businesses they love, with the added benefit that they’re contributing to a recovery effort,” said Morrill.

While West Hollywood’s businesses may not have been physically damaged by the fires, the economic impact has been profound. Douek expressed concern for the future: “I think many businesses are in crisis because people have been staying home, and that’s going to hurt communities.”

WeHo Gives Back is set to launch on March 1, and donations will go directly to helping West Hollywood businesses get back on their feet. The initiative hopes to foster a sense of community support as local businesses continue to recover from the challenging aftermath of the fires.