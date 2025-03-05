What's next for Kristin Crowley? Former LAFD chief has new title

The Los Angeles City Council rejected former Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley’s appeal on Tuesday to reinstate her title as the department’s head, leaving the public to wonder what’s next for the ex-chief.

Crowley remained with LAFD at a lower rank but her new position was previously unspecified. As of Tuesday, her new title is Assistant Chief of LAFD’s Operations Valley Bureau. The former chief was assigned to a vacant position in the department.

While Crowley continues to process the demotion, she issued a statement following her appeal’s rejection.

“Although I am disappointed in the outcome of today’s appeal vote, my heart is full of gratitude for the outpouring of love and support that I received. I especially want to thank UFLAC President Freddy Escobar, the many other UFLAC leaders, and the members who supported my efforts to shine the light on LAFD’s needs. Standing up, speaking out, and advocating for our LAFD firefighters, their families, and the communities that we serve will always be the right thing to do.

It has been an absolute honor of a lifetime to serve and represent the incredible men and women of the LAFD for nearly three years. The LAFD deserves to be properly funded, staffed, and resourced so we can meet the ever-changing needs of our communities. We owe that to the LAFD and to those we serve.”

The ex-fire chief delivered an impassioned 11-minute appeal on why she deserves her role back. She refuted LA Mayor Karen Bass’ claims that she refused to create a report on January’s brush fires, saying she wanted to work with the Fire Safety Research Institute (FSRI) on it.

Former Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley spoke Tuesday at an appeal hearing before the City Council on her dismissal by Mayor Karen Bass.

Crowley also touched upon the claim she sent 1,000 firefighters home, saying she had crews ready to respond but they were unable to do so due to lack of equipment.

“We did not have enough apparatus to put them on,” she said. “Because of the budget cuts and lack of investments in our fleet maintenance, over 100 of our fire engines, fire trucks and ambulances sat broken down in our maintenance yards.”

Crowley, a 25-year veteran of the department, wore multiple hats on the job as a firefighter, paramedic, engineer and more before climbing up the ranks.