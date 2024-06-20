Wildfires

Today's breaking news on wildfires in California, SoCal and Los Angeles. Here is the latest on fires now, including breaking developments, public safety information, maps, video and longterm outlooks.
California Wildfires

New statistics show dramatic increase in spring wildfire activity in California

Wildfires have burned 93,667 acres this year, a staggering number in comparison to the 5,863 acres burned during the same period last year

By Amber X. Chen

A brush fire burns in Gorman on Sunday, June 16, 2024.
NBCLA

California is no stranger to fires during its hot summer months, but new statistics show a dramatic increase in spring fire activity over last year in the fire-prone state.

Since the start of 2024, wildfires have burned 1,462% more acres than the same period (Jan. 1-June 19) last year, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) on Wednesday.

Updated figures released Thursday, the first day of summer, show 93,667 acres have burned so far this year, a staggering number compared to the 5,863 acres burned during the same period last year.

Though Cal Fire reports that the number of wildfires is up 9 percent since last spring, the fires this year have been much more expansive, leading to a wildly higher acreage. 

As of Thursday morning, Cal Fire has reported 14 fires estimated to be at least 1,000 acres. In particular, this includes three fires burning at over 10,000 acres.

The Sites Fire in the Sacramento Valley — which began Monday afternoon and is estimated to be 19,000 acres — is reported to have been 15% contained since Thursday morning.

The Post Fire spanning Los Angeles and Ventura Counties, began on Saturday and is estimated at 15,600 acres. As of Wednesday, the fire is reported to have been nearly 40% contained.

And in San Joaquin County, the Corral Fire — estimated to be about 14,100 acres — has been 100% contained.

Cal Fire says that 95% of these fires are human-caused, and are subsequently fueled by dry grasses and strong winds.
For more information on fire incidents in California, Cal Fire says people can check online.

