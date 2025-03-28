Los Angeles wildfire debris removal program deadline extended

The deadline to opt-in or out of the government's free wildfire debris removal program was extended to mid-April, authorities announced Friday.

The extension gives people until April 15 to opt into the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers program. Residents who opt into the program must fill our Right of Entry forms, which allow the federal agency to access properties and clear fire debris.

The deadline was extended from Monday.

"I am thankful to FEMA for extending the deadline for residents to submit their ROE forms so they have more breathing room to fully understand their options and make an informed decision about debris removal," county Supervisor Kathryn Barger said in a statement. "I am also glad FEMA has extended the opportunity to multi-family units to access this important resource. We are on the road to recovery, and these updates will ensure more of our residents get the help they need and deserve."

Residents impacted by the fires must file the forms to either opt in or out of the program. Those who opt out can hire their own contractors to complete the work.

Barger said all properties must be cleared of debris, so residents who don't take advantage of the free program will still be required to have the rubble removed.

There are also two dedicated support lines to help with the decision. Residents can call 844-347-3332 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for opting-in and general questions.

For help opting out, residents can call 888-479-7328 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

In another update Friday, the debris removal program that had been limited to residential homes has been expanded to include owner-occupied condominiums, multi-family residential properties and select commercial properties, which will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis, according to the governor's office.

Commercial properties will be evaluated on criteria including whether they present an immediate threat to public health and safety, if the commercial property owner faces barriers to completing the debris-removal process and the economic impact of the debris removal on the owner and community.

"Our federal partners continue to deliver for California," Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement. "Together, we are going to rebuild Los Angeles in record time while supporting all those who have been impacted."

NBCLA's Jonathan Lloyd contributed to this report.