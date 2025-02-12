What are the dangers of wildfire soot and ash during a storm? Here's what to know

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is warning residents to stay cautious near recent burn scars, including torched structures or patches of land.

This applies especially to residents in and near the recently charred Pacific Palisades and Altadena areas, where many have begun returning home.

"The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is reminding residents about the dangers associated with fire debris and issuing a Public Health Advisory for individuals residing within 250 yards of a burned structure or parcel within or near the Palisades and Eaton burn areas," the department said in an advisory issued Wednesday.

Fire debris like ash and soot from burned structures can contain a variety of harmful substances, including:

Asbestos from older building materials

Heavy metals like lead

Hazardous chemicals from household products

Fine particulate matter created by the fire

These hazardous materials can also get caught in mudslides, making this weekends impending rainstorms especially dangerous.

Strong winds and weather fluctuations can increase both the exposure risk and the affected distance.

Authorities note conditions will gradually become safer as crews work through Phase 1 of the cleanup process – removing hazardous materials.

Los Angeles County Public Health advises the following:

Wear N95 or P-100 respirators, and make sure the mask fits snugly over your nose and mouth, without gaps, for effective protection.

Wear gloves, goggles long-sleeved shirts and long pants, and sturdy closed-toe shoes near fire zones. Protective clothing or a disposable suit can also help reduce the risk of cuts or exposure to hazardous materials getting on your skin.

Consistently monitor how you feel. Regular breaks in a clean area can help reduce fatigue and exposure to harmful particles.

Wash your hands and any clothing thoroughly after sifting through debris. Changing in your car to clean clothes after leaving a fire zone is also recommended.

Additional common FAQs can be found on the LA County Public Health website.