Hemet

San Jacinto Mountains Brush Fire Grows to 600 Acres, Forces Evacuations

The Bonita Fire started Friday morning in the community of Mountain Center in Riverside County.

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • The Bonita Fire began early Friday morning in Mountain Center.
  • Dry, windy and warm conditions are in the forecast for Friday.
  • An evacuation center has been set up at the Banning Community Center.

An evacuation order has been issued due to a brush fire that erupted Friday morning in the unincorporated Mountain Center area east of Hemet.

Authorities said the Bonita Fire has burned at least 600 acres and is 0% contained. The fire started in windy and unseasonably warm conditions in Southern California.

Firefighters responded about 1:15 a.m. to the 28000 block of Bonita Vista Road and found flames burning in heavy vegetation and pine trees, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

At about 3:40 a.m., the department announced the evacuation order for residents of Mountain Center. Residents were asked to use Highway 243 toward Banning and Highway 74 toward Palm Desert to leave the area.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the following road closures were in effect in the area:

  • Highway 74 at Morris Ranch Rd.;
  • Highway 74 at Strawberry Creek;
  • Highway 243 at Saunders Meadow.

At least 200 firefighters were assigned to battle the flames, the department said.

An evacuation center has been set up at the Banning Community Center located at 789 N. San Gorgonio Avenue in Banning, said the Riverside County Fire Department.

It was unclear what sparked the fire.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

