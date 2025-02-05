Will Rogers State Park parking lot becomes temporary hazardous waste processing site

A Will Rogers State Park parking lot will be converted to a temporary processing site for debris removed from the Palisades Fire area, according to a statement released by the EPA early Wednesday afternoon.

The site will house damaged household hazardous materials transported from torched nearby properties to be processed, packaged and loaded to be disposed of or recycled elsewhere.

The EPA says it picked site because of the flat, open land in close proximity to damaged properties that require debris removal.

The EPA will conduct regular air monitoring to ensure the health of the surrounding area.

The area is now closed to the public. It is currently unclear how long the site will remain shuttered.

The parking lot is a California State Parks property that is operated by Los Angeles County. All agencies are working closely to complete this critical recovery work safely and efficiently, the statement said.