Blustery winds still surged through California on Tuesday after downing trees, fanning wildfires, including the Alisal Fire near Santa Barbara, and shutting off power to customers.

Red flag warnings of dangerous fire conditions continued in mountains, valleys, canyons and deserts because of dry, windy weather. Winds of 25 mph with gusts up to 70 mph were expected into early Tuesday evening.

At least a half-dozen fires erupted around the state Monday. Most remained small, but a blaze west of Santa Barbara quickly spread to 6,000 acres. The fire burned in dense chaparral through an area of ranches, canyons and parks.

The flames prompted the mandatory evacuation of El Capitan State Park along with campsites, cattle and horse ranches near Refugio State Beach, and U.S. 101 — the only highway along the coast — was shut down as the blaze moved south towards the ocean, U.S. Forest Service spokesman Andrew Madsen said.

On the Central Coast, a tree fell onto power lines at Hearst San Simeon State Park, sparking a small fire in the brush, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection tweeted. And strong winds knocked down a tree, destroying three parked cars and damaging a home in the coastal town of El Granada, in San Mateo County, CalFire said. However, no injuries were reported.

Windy weather is a nightmare for firefighters in a state where heat waves and historic drought tied to climate change have left forests and brush tinder-dry. Fires that began in late summer are still burning after destroying hundreds of homes.

In the Sierra Nevada, the so-called KNP Complex fires may have burned hundreds of giant sequoias in groves in Sequoia National Park and was only 30% contained. On Monday, a firefighter with a hand crew working on the blaze was struck by a rolling rock. The firefighter was airlifted to a hospital and is in stable condition, fire officials said.

The National Weather Service said blowing dust was widespread from the Sacramento Valley, across the San Joaquin Valley and into the high desert Antelope Valley north of Los Angeles. Caltrans said sections of State Route 138 near the Antelope Valley city of Lancaster and State Route 14 were shut down because of the dust storm and several overturned trucks blocking the roadway.