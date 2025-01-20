Windblown dust and ash advisory in effect for LA County amid Santa Ana winds

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a Windblown Dust and Ash Advisory until 10 p.m. Tuesday due to the strong Santa Ana winds that may affect air quality throughout the area.

“Windblown dust and ash contain small particles that may cause irritation or exacerbate pre-existing health conditions, particularly for children, older adults, pregnant individuals, and those with heart or lung conditions,” the department says in the advisory.

Here’s what you need to know.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

What is a windblown dust and ash advisory?

Dust and ash left behind from the wildfires that have devoured tens of thousands of acres across Southern California can be irritating and hazardous when inhaled. The Santa Anas are expected to exacerbate their spread.

"Air quality may reach levels that are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups or worse in some regions," the county's department of public health said.

What areas are most at risk of windblown dust and ash?

Though the advisory is for everyone in LA County, the county’s department of public health said those downwind of recent burn scars are especially at risk.

How can I stay safe from windblown dust and ash?

The county’s department of public health suggests people take the following precautions.

Stay Inside: Keep windows and doors closed. Use an air purifier or run your air conditioning system on recirculate to keep indoor air clean. Wear a Mask: If you must go outside, wear an N95 or P100 mask to protect your lungs. Secure Loose Items: Tie down or bring in items like chairs, trash cans, and other outdoor belongings to prevent them from becoming hazards. Protect Your Eyes: If outside, wear goggles to shield your eyes from airborne ash and debris. Stay Informed: Monitor updates from local news sources for the latest on weather conditions, air quality, and potential evacuation notices. Be Prepared: Have a plan in place in case conditions worsen, including essential supplies and emergency contacts.

South Coast AQMD The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a Windblown Dust and Ash Advisory until 10 p.m. Tuesday due to the strong Santa Ana winds expected to affect air quality throughout the area.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) warns that because “windblown ash particles may be too large to be detected by air quality instrumentation,” they may not be reflected in the Air Quality Index (AQI) map.

“However, they are typically visible to the naked eye either in the air or on outdoor surfaces,” the AQMD says. “Although the AQI may show green, hazardous ash may be present in the air. If you smell smoke or see ash, please take precautions.”

See the air quality map of LA County here.

When will conditions improve?

The county's public health department says conditions are expected to improve by late Wednesday as wind speeds decrease.