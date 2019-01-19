1 of 4 Americans Killed Syria was Former SEAL Stationed in Coronado - NBC Southern California
1 of 4 Americans Killed Syria was Former SEAL Stationed in Coronado

Scott Wirtz was based in Coronado between 1998 and 2005.

By NBC Staff

Published 40 minutes ago

    Defense Intelligence Agency
    Scott Wirtz

    One of four Americans killed in a suicide bombing in Syria this week is a former Navy SEAL who spent most of his military career in Coronado.

    Scott Wirtz, an operations support specialist with the Defense Intelligence Agency, was killed "conducting a routine patrol" in the Syrian city of Manbij near the Turkish border, NBC News reported.

    Army Chief Warrant Officer Jonathan R. Farmer, 37, Navy Chief Cryptologic Technician Shannon M. Kent, 35, and an unidentified contractor with the Department of Defense were also killed.

    Wirtz was based in Coronado between 1998 and 2005. His family says Wirtz served combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

    ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, though it did not immediately produce evidence to support the claim. American defense officials said that ISIS has not been present in the city for months and cautioned the group sometimes falsely claims credit for attacks.

