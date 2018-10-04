Amazing machines, futuristic ideas, a beautiful venue and food will bring “makers” from across the country to San Diego’s own 2018 Maker Faire this weekend.

A “maker” is a name given to inventors, DIYers, artisans, and anyone who likes to create or teach, according to the Maker Faire website.

Over 200 local and regional makers will display their creations at this year's faire at Balboa Park.

There will be 12 exhibits in Balboa Park throughout the weekend. These areas will showcase creativity in science and technology, engineering, and arts and crafts.

Most exhibits will be inside nearby museums, including the Museum of Man, the Natural History Museum, and the Fleet Science Center. There will be workshops, guest speakers and hands-on activities like soldering.

Admission into the Maker Faire will give full admission to all participating museums.

Comic-Con will host MAKE the Museum. Fans can help create what they think the Comic-Con Museum should look like.

The new museum will be in the 1935 Federal Building. Comic-Con Museum plans to host a museum by day and a very unique fan community venue by night.

But this faire won’t just be inventions, machines, and drones, there will also be food trucks, music, beer and more. To view a complete map or to plan your day, visit its website.

Single day passes start at $21, and weekend passes start at $31. Active-duty military, student and child discounts are available. To see all ticket prices, see the event’s ticket page.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Maker Faire recommended guests to carpool or parking at Inspiration Point, then taking the green tram into the heart of the event. Tram hours of operations are from 9:00 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To see all the makers being featured, view the faire’s Meet the Makers site.