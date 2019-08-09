3-Alarm Fire at Oakland Warehouse

Firefighters continue to battle a three-alarm fire at a warehouse in Oakland.

The fire, at the corner of 23rd Avenue and East 11th Street, was first reported at 6:23 a.m.

Oakland Fire Department Deputy Chief Nick Luby said it appears no one was inside the building when the blaze broke out, but firefighters have yet to be able to go inside and check.

The warehouse is a commercial building housing art and manufacturing businesses. Luby said up to 10 businesses inside are impacted by the fire.

When crews arrived on scene, firefighters reported heavy fire and smoke coming from the warehouse. At least 50 firefighters responded to the scene.

The thick smoke could be seen across the East Bay.

No other information was immediately available.