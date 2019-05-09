Five teens have been arrested in San Jose robberies and carjackings that took place in March and involved the use of a fake account on the dating app Tinder, according to the San Jose Police Department.

San Jose residents Bryan Gonzalez, 19; Jonathan Jimenez, 18; Lesly Portillo, 18; Yadira Villarreal, 19; and a 15-year-old boy were arrested on different dates in connection to the crimes that took place in San Jose between March 16 and March 29, police said.

The fraudulent Tinder accounts with the profile names “Becky" or “Victoria” set a date and location to meet the male victims, police said, usually in the late evening hours on secluded streets near a park.

When the victims arrived at the set location, they were beaten, robbed and carjacked at gunpoint by several masked suspects, police said.

The four adult suspects were booked into Santa Clara County Jail, and the juvenile suspect was booked into Juvenile Hall on multiple charges, including robbery, carjacking, auto theft, and hit and run, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Amanda Estantino of the San Jose Police Department’s Robbery Unit at 408-277-4166. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867). Such tips could result in a cash reward.