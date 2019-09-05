Truck Carrying Chickens Catches Fire on WB I-80 in San Pablo

A big-rig hauling chickens has crashed and caught fire along Interstate 80 in San Pablo early Thursday morning, blocking all westbound lanes of the freeway at San Pablo Dam Road in the process. Bob Redell reports.

A big-rig hauling chickens crashed and caught fire along Interstate 80 in San Pablo early Thursday morning, forcing the closure of the westbound side of the freeway at San Pablo Dam Road.

The big-rig driver around 3:35 a.m. veered from the lanes, crashed into the San Pablo Dam Road overpass, collided with a car and then caught on fire.

Both drivers are expected to be OK, but a firefighter said at least 1,000 chickens have died. About 50 live chickens have been saved and handed over to animal control.

It is not clear when the westbound lanes of the freeway will reopen.

Aside from cleaning up, officials will need to inspect the integrity of the overpass before allowing motorists back in the westbound lanes.

This is a developing news story. Details may change as more information becomes available.