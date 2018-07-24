A suspect in a statewide Amber Alert was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Pittsburg, and the 16-year-old girl from Hayward he allegedly abducted was found at the Pleasant Hill BART station, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

Isabelle Epps was abducted by Antonio Aguilarelizarrag, 34, about 2 p.m. near Meekland Avenue in Hayward, the sheriff's office said. The suspect was driving a black 2005 Honda Ridgeline, which also was recovered, sheriff's officials said.

Aguilarelizarrag was taken into custody by Pittsburg police.



No further details were available.