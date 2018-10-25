2 Dead After Apparent Fall at Yosemite National Park

2 Dead After Apparent Fall From Taft Point in Yosemite National Park - NBC Southern California
2 Dead After Apparent Fall From Taft Point in Yosemite National Park

Taft Point features a lookout spot that offers visitors expansive views of Yosemite Valley, El Capitan and Yosemite Falls

By Brendan Weber

Published 53 minutes ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

    Two people have died after apparently falling from Taft Point in Yosemite National Park, park officials stated Thursday.

    Two people have died after apparently falling from Taft Point in Yosemite National Park, park officials stated Thursday.

    The bodies of the male and female park visitors were being recovered by park rangers Thursday morning.

    The deaths are under investigation, according to park officials.

    Authorities have yet to determine the identities of the park visitors, park officials stated.

    Taft Point features a lookout spot from the edge of a cliff that offers visitors expansive views of Yosemite Valley, El Capitan and Yosemite Falls.

    Further information was not immediately available.

