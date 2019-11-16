Apple Nixes Vape-Related Apps for iPhone Users

Apple has announced that it has removed 181 vaping-related apps from its app store and will not allow any more in the future. Apple said that users who have already downloaded vape apps will not have them deleted. Scott Budman reports. (Published Friday, Nov. 15, 2019)

In an effort to cease the promotion of vape culture with related deaths on the rise, Apple has announced that it will no long offer vape-related apps for iPhones.

On Friday the tech giant removed 181 vape apps from the app store and will not allow any more in the future. Before that, there were apps that let users check vape news, share vaping photos and even control the temperature of vape pens.

The removal of these apps is something that tech watchers and doctors call a good move. More then 1 in 4 high school students, or 27.5%, reported using e-cigarettes in the previous 30 days, according to the preliminary results for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s annual National Youth Tobacco Survey.

“There’s no upside for supporting vaping, given what the current research is saying,” said Dr. Matt Cabott, a San Jose State social media professor. “Apple does not want to have anything to do with this.”

Vaping-Related Lung Injuries Grow to Over 2,000

The CDC reported that the number of vaping-related injuries grew by 8% over the last week, reaching 2,051 confirmed cases across the U.S. (Published Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019)

Dr. Robert Jackler of Stanford Medical School said this is a good start to help wean young people off of vaping.

“They live in a world of apps and social media connections,” Jackler said. “Having it in the app store combined with social media like Instagram and Facebook and Tik Tok make it part of youth culture and have contributed to the novelty and interest in vaping among American students.”

Apple released a statement citing experts from the Centers for Disease Control and the American Heart Association attributing lung injuries and fatalities to vaping products, calling it a public health crisis and a youth epidemic. Apple said it agrees.

The only exception to the removal of vape-related apps is for users who have already downloaded them – Apple said they will not be deleted.