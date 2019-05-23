Arrest Made in SF Dismembered Body Case

An arrest has been made in connection to a dismembered body found in a San Francisco home this week, police confirmed Thursday. (Published 3 hours ago)

An arrest has been made in connection to a dismembered body found in a San Francisco home this week, police confirmed Thursday.

A warrant had been issued earlier in the day for Benedict Ching's daughter, Stephanie Ching, and Douglas Lomas, his son-in-law.

Police did not provide details on the arrest.

Benedict Ching, 73, who lived in the house where the remains were found, has been reported missing, but officials have not yet confirmed if the remains are his.

Officers found the dismembered body inside the home Monday after they responded to a report of a missing person, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

At about 11:40 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Del Monte Street on a report that Benedict Ching was missing, police said. When they arrived, the officers determined there were suspicious circumstances and the department began a criminal investigation.

During the investigation, human remains were recovered, and a coroner was called to the scene, police said. Investigators reportedly also found a bloody saw.

Homicide investigators believe the killers targeted the victim, and they are actively searching for two suspects they've identified, according to police sources.

Shocked neighbors who believe it was Ching who was killed say there were unexplained noises at the house over the weekend such as arguing and "a couple of bangs."

They also say Ching's daughter and son-in-law moved in a few months ago but left before police showed up.

"His daughter and grandchildren and son-in-law came to visit, and they disappeared Monday," neighbor Richard Maldonado said.

The vctim's identity has yet to be released. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will identify the remains and cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.