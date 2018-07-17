As thousands converge on San Diego for this year's Comic-Con, we wanted to take a moment to look back on some of our favorite moments of years past.

Starting with the one, the only - ok, who could forget Super Conan?

Then there was that time when Mayor Kevin Faulconer rode a zip line like Batman and then-City Councilmember Todd Gloria followed him looking a little like Robin.

We enjoyed the spontaneous and spectacular dancing superheroes captured in July 2009.

Dancing Super Heroes

If you watch any video from Comic-Con, make sure you watch this. Men in tights, eat your heart out. (Published Friday, July 24, 2009)

What about when comedian Will Ferrell had the crowd rolling when he responded to one fan's question while promoting "The Other Guys" in 2010. Were you there?

We also remembered running into Tobias Locke of Orange County in 2011 - the man who many know simply as "Badge Guy."

SoundDiego was there when Metallica pulled off a secret show inside Spreckles Theatre.

Thousands witnessed the very special moment for one couple in front of the honorary king of Comic-Con, Kevin Smith, inside Hall H in July 2010.

Also, there was the time NBC 7 decided to check out the various tattoos of convention-goers in 2011.

We liked what we saw so we went back and looked for more three years later.

And this guy - the Vista Fire Department captain who turned heads with his huge Chewbacca costume and impersonations. NBC 7's Steven Luke caught up with him.

Whether it's in a panel inside the convention center or among fans on the streets of the Gaslamp, San Diego Comic-Con 2018 will likely leave many attendees with a favorite memory or two.