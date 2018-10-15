Photos: California's Official Gold Rush Ghost Town in Photos

Once a bustling gold mining town with a population of about 10,000, what's left of Bodie now represents California as the state's official Gold Rush Ghost Town.



The town nestled among the hills east of the Sierra Nevada Mountains near the Nevada border is one of several ghost towns around the state, one-time mining communities will buildings and other features that still stand as reminders of what California was like in the 19th Century.



The town is named after Waterman S. Body, who found gold in hills north of Mono Lake in 1875. The Standard Company bought a mine in the town in 1877, turning Bodie into a boomtown.



Bodie was designated as a National Historic Site and a State Historic Park in 1962 and became California's offical Gold Rush Ghost Town in 2002.