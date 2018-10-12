"Bolder Than Most" Rapist: Send Me to Mental Hospital

NBC 7 Steven Luke reports on the discussions around placing Alvin Quarles who is slated to be placed in Jacuma Hot Springs.

When Alvin Quarles was sentenced to prison for his crimes in 1989 it was for 50 years.

However, the man nicknamed the "Bolder Than Most Rapist" may soon call Jacumba Hot Springs home.

The recent decision by a judge to grant Quarles parole and the decision by the Department of State Hospitals to place him in the remote community east of San Diego has residents upset.

After a hearing Friday, Judge David Gill approved Quarles' release describing it as the next step in the man's treatment. Gill ordered the move be completed by Nov. 30.

In July 2014, Quarles was civilly committed as a Sexually Violent Predator. He was convicted in a series of sexual assaults in the 1980s that involved 14 different victims. Four of his victims were raped at knifepoint.

Quarles has been diagnosed with Sexual Sadism Disorder, Voyeuristic Disorder and Antisocial Personality Disorder, according to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office which opposes his release.

In 2015, two of his victims told NBC 7 they were happy Quarles was committed to the Department of State Hospitals to undergo sex offender treatment.

"No community, no community should have to live with this -- knowing that someone has a history of doing this is there with the opportunity to do this again,” victim Mary Taylor said in a previous interview.

The Department of State Hospitals proposed a placement for Quarles of 43050 Desert Rose Ranch Road, Jacumba Hot Springs, CA 91934. he will be supervised in a conditional release program.

The location is near where the state placed convicted rapist and child molester Herman Smith in April.