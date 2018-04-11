A U.S. Border Patrol agent was arrested in Oceanside Sunday after police found heroin and an illegal firearm in his possession.

According to the Oceanside Police Department (OPD), officers found Border Patrol Agent Brandon Herrera sleeping or passed out in a truck near an apartment complex off Los Arbolitos Boulevard.

Herrera's vehicle matched the description of a vehicle associated with a suspicious person report made by residents of the apartments on Monday, April 2, according to Oceanside police spokesperson Tom Bussey.

OPD officers weren't able to find the vehicle during their initial response or during a follow up the next day but did find it on Sunday with Herrera inside.

Herrera and his truck were both searched and OPD recovered a short-barrel rifle and around 5 grams of heroin, an amount Bussey called "More than just a dusting."

OPD did not confirm if the weapon and drugs were found on Herrera's person or just inside of his truck.

The U.S. Border Patrol said Herrera will be placed on administrative leave and said the San Diego Sector is fully cooperating with OPD's investigation.