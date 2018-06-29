Brothers Wanted in Brutal Banning Robbery Arrested in North Park

Two men arrested in North Park on Thursday are brothers suspected in a violent attack and robbery at a Riverside County marijuana dispensary, police say.

According to the Banning Police Department (BPD), Raymond and Richard Matus Jr., of Beaumont, shot and stabbed three people last Saturday during an apparent robbery.

Two suspects matching the Matus’ appearance were spotted on surveillance cameras at the business.

BPD said it issued arrest warrants for the brothers with the help of police in San Diego and Desert Hot Springs, and SDPD officers took them into custody Thursday at a Chevron gas station on University Avenue.

Two stab victims and one gunshot wound victim were taken to the hospital following the burglary and were listed in “stable condition,” according to BPD.

Anyone with information about the case can contact BPD detectives at (951) 849-1511.