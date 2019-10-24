Today in the Bay is providing continuing coverage of the Kincade Fire burning in Sonoma County. Watch live coverage in the video player above.

A fast-moving wildfire in rural Sonoma County near the Lake County line has exploded to 10,000 acres and prompted mandatory evacuations, Cal Fire said Thursday.

The so-called Kincade Fire, which is 0% contained, was first reported about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday and started in the area of John Kincade and Burned Mountain roads, northeast of Geyserville, fire officials said.

Weather forecasters said there were wind gusts up to 50 mph in the area. No injuries or damage were immediately reported.

According to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office, evacuation orders have been issued for the following areas:

Geysers Road to Highway 128

Pine Flat Road

Red Winery Road

Alexander Mountain Road

Highway 128 from Geysers Road to River Road including the casino

All roads off River Road

Evacuation warnings have been issued for northern Healdsburg and Geyserville, the sheriff's office said.

Evacuation centers have been set up at Windsor High School, 8695 Windsor Road, and Healdsburg Community Center, 1557 Healdsburg Ave., the sheriff's office said.