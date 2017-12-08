A Cal State East Bay professor is addressing vandalism with a creative response after finding his office door posters were defaced. Christie Smith reports. (Published Friday, Dec. 8, 2017)

A Cal State East Bay professor is addressing vandalism with a creative response after finding that his office door posters were defaced.

According to Dr. G. T. Reyes, an assistant professor in the social justice program, posters on his office door were crossed out, turned around and one even had a nametag. Among the vandalized posters was a Black Lives Matter movement sign.

“The signs are actively crossed out,” said Dr. Reyes. “I think that in itself is a sign of racism.”

Cal State East Bay campus officials have been investigating six vandalism incidents over the past month.

In response, Dr. Reyes created what he calls a “Cross Out Quilt” made of paper that has certain words crossed out to represent structural oppression. The “Cross Out Quilt” is posted outside of his office in a colorful print.

“I wanted to challenge whoever did this to rethink their actions,” said Dr. Reyes.