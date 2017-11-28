California's wettest months of the year are still to come, but the state's largest water reservoirs already appear to be in decent shape.

As of Nov. 27, most of California's major reservoirs were above their historical averages for this time of year, according to the Department of Water Resources. The reservoirs received a significant boost during the 2017 water year, one of the wettest on record following a five-year dry spell.

Several major reservoirs, such as Northern California's Shasta, Folsom and Trinity, were above 60 percent of their total capacity.

Lake Oroville, where crews have been making repairs at a spillway that eroded during February rainstorms, and Perris Reservoir in Southern California were the only major reservoirs below their historical averages for late November.

The state's wettest month of the year is, on average, February. Last year, the state was hammered with a conveyor belt of rain and snow storms, bringing floods to some parts of California and historic snowpack to the Sierra Nevada Mountains. That mountain snow melts in spring, running off into the state's reservoirs and water system.

Click here for updates on the state's major reservoirs.

