Caltrans Proposes New Bridge Across San Francisco Bay

Caltrans officials on Wednesday night made a pitch to Peninsula residents about widening Highway 101 and adding a new bridge across the bay as part of a plan to ease traffic congestion in the region. Pete Suratos reports.

Caltrans officials on Wednesday night made a pitch to residents about widening Highway 101 north of San Francisco and adding a new bridge across the bay as part of a plan to ease traffic congestion in the region.



The bridge proposal comes from Sen. Dianne Feinstein and U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier. In a letter to the Metropolitan Transit Commission, they’re calling for another bridge to be built across the bay between the Bay Bridge and the San Mateo Bridge.

Caltrans has dubbed it The Southern Crossing, but experts say it might not cut down on as much traffic as expected

"It stores a lot of cars, but you’ll still have to go through the heavy traffic on the Peninsula or on 880 on the other side," Caltrans spokesman Jeff Weiss said.

It’s an idea the agency has considered before but has never moved passed initial proposals.

Caltrans also proposed adding a couple more lanes to 101 from Interstate 380 in South San Francisco south to Whipple Road in Redwood City.

The new lanes would be express toll lanes, they said, so solo drivers would have the option to pay to use them.

Just like current carpool lanes, solo drivers would be able to access them during off-peak hours, Weiss said.

Buses and cars with three or more people would be able to use them for free.

Wednesday night's presentation on the express lane proposal was the last chance for residents on the Peninsula to share their comments.

Video Caltrans Seeks Public Input on Proposed 101 Express Lanes

"I never drive on 101 because it’s so congested," student Haley Bugler said. "I try to avoid it at all costs. This will probably help the congestion a lot."

"If you want to try and limit traffic and congestion, you start charging to drive on the expressway, and I think only until then, people will try and figure out another way, a bus, a train," San Carlos resident Rita Fusaro said.

Caltrans said the two major challenges to building another bridge across the bay are multibillion-dollar costs and environmental concerns.