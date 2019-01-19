A couple of thieves broke into a market on Main Street in Ramona and dragged an ATM out of the business using a chain and their truck. (Published Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019)

Two men used the force of a truck – and a chain – to break into a small market in San Diego County early Friday, yanking an ATM out of the business in the brazen crime, which was captured on surveillance video.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) said two unknown men targeted the Ramona Farms Market at 838 Main St. in Ramona at around 4:15 a.m.

In surveillance video recorded by the store's security cameras, the suspects can be seen, at first, using some sort of tool to try to cut a lock and chain securing the front doors to the store.

When the suspects weren't able to break into the business that way, SDSO Det. Jake Macleod said the men used their truck – described as white or silver Ford F250 or F350 – to ram the entrance doors. They shattered the doors and entered the market.

The video shows one man quickly walk up to an ATM located near the front entrance of the store. He secures a chain around the machine; the chain is also hooked onto their truck.

Seconds later, the men use their truck to yank the machine from its foundation and drag it out of the business.

The video shows the suspects driving off north on Main Street, the stolen ATM dragging behind their truck. Sparks caused by friction from the ATM dragging on the pavement can be seen in the surveillance images.

The SDSO said deputies were alerted to a commercial burglary alarm as the crime took place. When deputies arrived, they discovered the steel-framed front doors of the market had been torn off their hinges.

The suspects were gone.

No one was hurt in the incident and the ATM was the only thing stolen from the market.

According to the SDSO, the suspect driving the truck was described as heavyset, wearing a green jacket, blue pants, tan boots and a black balaclava mask covering his face. The passenger had a medium build, was wearing all black clothing and used a black T-shirt to cover his face. Their truck had a long bed and extra cab with silver running boards.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can reach out to the SDSO at (760) 789-9157 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.