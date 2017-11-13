Colin Kaepernick Named GQ's 'Citizen of the Year'

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who ignited a national movement last year after refusing to stand during the national anthem before NFL games, has been named GQ's "Citizen of the Year."

The men's magazine wrote that Kaepernick's kneeling in protest of racial inequality and police brutality "changed everything."

"It cost him his job," editors wrote. "It also transformed Colin Kaepernick into a lightning rod and a powerful symbol of activism and resistance."

Kaepernick took to Twitter on Monday to announce that he was "honored" to be recognized by GQ.

The former signal caller, who opted out of his contract with the 49ers after the 2016-17 season, has yet to sign with a new team.

Kaepernick may be out of the league, but his protest has not been forgotten. A number of players this season have continued to kneel, raise fists, sit or outright stay off the field during national anthems this year.

Opponents, including President Donald Trump, believe Kaepernick and other players are disrespecting the nation and the flag by not standing for the anthem.