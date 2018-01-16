A wrestler from College Park High School in Pleasant Hill is currently paralyzed from the neck down after he suffered an injury while competing in a match last week, according to the school and a GoFundMe campaign. Bob Redell reports.

A wrestler from College Park High School in Pleasant Hill is currently paralyzed from the neck down after he suffered an injury while competing in a match last week, according to the school and a GoFundMe campaign.

Ryan Joseph, a 16-year-old sophomore at the East Bay school, was wrestling in a junior varsity match on Wednesday when he suffered a spinal cord injury, leaving him paralyzed and unable to breathe on his own, according to the school and a GoFundMe account set up in his name.

"Ryan is well known by friends, teachers and coaches for his charm, exceptional wit and humor," a statement on the GoFundMe page reads.

Joseph is currently receiving treatment at John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek, according to the GoFundMe. Visitors are unable to see Joseph as this time, but they are invited to send cards.

As of Tuesday morning around 5:30 a.m., 331 people had contributed $20,485 to the GoFundMe campaign. About three hours later, $26,840 had been raised by 406 contributors.

Those who organized the GoFundMe hope to raise $500,000.

Joseph's uncle, Mike Halket, coached wrestling at Dublin High School and his father, Tom, coached at nearby De La Salle High School, according to College Park High School's athletic director.