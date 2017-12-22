A teacher in an adult education program in Concord was arrested earlier this month for allegedly having sex with a developmentally disabled adult student, Concord police said.

Daniel Gonzalez, 55, a teacher in the program offered through the Mt. Diablo Unified School District’s Adult Education Department, had sex with a student who was of age but had the intellectual capacity of a young teenager and thus is incapable of consent, police said.

The initial report came Dec. 7 from the Loma Vista Adult Center, and during the course of the investigation, police identified Gonzalez, who was mmediately placed on an administrative leave, police said.

Detectives later arrested Gonzalez and he was booked into the Martinez jail on $2 million bail. The case is pending review by the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office, police said.

Detectives are taking steps to identify other potential victims. Anyone with information about Gonzalez should contact the Concord Police Department Special Victims Unit at 925-671-3020.