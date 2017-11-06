Ex-Husband of Woman Missing Since Labor Day Appears in Court

An image of Dalen Larry Ware in court on Monday, November 6, 2017.

The ex-husband of a U.S. Army veteran was arraigned Monday and pleaded not guilty to criminal charges in the woman's disappearance.

Julia Jacobson was seen on Sept. 2 inside her company car at the corporate offices of 7-Eleven on Aero Drive in Kearny Mesa.

That day she had texted a friend to tell her she was driving from Big Bear to Palm Springs with another friend, according to San Diego Police Department investigators.

Hours later, a store surveillance camera captured Jacobson in Ontario. She was accompanied by her dog Boogie, police said.

On Sept. 7, her car was found on Monroe Avenue in University Heights, east of Texas Street, about a half-mile away from her home.

Evidence found in the car led detectives to believe she may have been killed. Police did not release details about what led to their suspicions.

On Oct. 16, homicide investigators confirmed they had arrested Dalen Larry Ware, Julia's ex-husband, in Laveen, Arizona.

Friends say Jacobson called her father every day. After the time of the Sept. 2 surveillance video, those calls stopped.

Dressed in an orange jail uniform, Ware entered a not guilty plea to one charge of murder.

The case was handled by both San Diego Police Department and Ontario Police Department, two of the last places Jacobson was seen alive.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call the Ontario Police Department at (909) 986-6711, Detective Ruben Espinoza at (909) 395-2894 or Detective Brant Devey at (909) 395-2715.