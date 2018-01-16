Daycare Provider Loses License After 3 Toddlers Walk Away

NBC 7's Dave Summers spoke to parents of two toddlers who were found in the rain away from the daycare property. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018)

Military parents are outraged their young children were able to walk away from a Tierrasanta daycare facility undetected by their supervisor.

Adding fuel to the fire, parents say they found out about it through a Facebook post a week after it happened.

Evelyn Family Childcare is run by the wife of a deployed serviceman, Evelyn Hernandez, and caters to military families.

NBC 7 learned the daycare has a troubled past.

The Department of Social Services records indicate the facility was cited for violations nine times since it opened in July of 2016. The latest incident led to the suspension of Hernandez' license.

Aubrey Morales had two children in Evelyn Family Childcare, daughter Avery and three-year-old Julian.

Julian was one of the three preschoolers who walked away from the daycare property on Tausig Street on Jan. 8.

"I was shocked," Morales said. "I was taken aback by the fact she thought so little of my kids and family as a whole."

The kids were walking barefoot in the rain for almost a half hour before a kindly neighbor took them in.

Chelsea Bezdichek's 4-year-old Autumn also went missing. It was her first full day in the care of someone else other than her parents.

“I could have lost my daughter," Bezdichek said. "She could have beeen kidnapped. She could have been hit by a car."

"I was furious. I was shocked, just very irate," she added. Bezdichek called it a lesson learned.

"Its made me be more diligent and looking at the places before placing my daughter," Bezdichek said.

The frightening experience has led Morales to do what she can to warn other parents.

"I just want to make sure other people in San Diego County are aware of what she has done and the fact she can't be trusted," Morales said.

Police were called and spoke with witnesses and Hernandez, but they did not file a report or criminal charges.

NBC 7 approached Hernandez at the daycare on Tuesday but she avoided questions and threatened to call police before driving away.