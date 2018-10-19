Home Intruder Sexually Assaulted Child in Lemon Grove: SDSO

NBC 7's Erika Cervantes spoke to concerned neighbors who say they're horrified by the thought the suspect could strike again. (Published Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018)

San Diego County sheriff's deputies are asking for help identifying a man accused of breaking into a Lemon Grove family's home and sexually assaulting a child.

The man entered a home on Canton Drive around 2 a.m. Thursday and sexually assaulted a 7-year-old girl before a family member confronted him, deputies said.

Deputies aren't sure how the man entered the home. They said the child's parents got up when they heard noises and the child's father confronted the man.

The suspect was held at the scene for a short time but he was able to escape, possibly on a skateboard, deputies said.

"It's scary knowing there's a man running around breaking into people's homes," neighbor Alberto said. "Obviously, we're not going to be able to sleep very well. Just make sure the kids are in bed and the windows and doors are locked."

The suspect is described as a 20 to 25-year-old man around 5 feet 7 inches tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black gym pants.

Deputies say it's possible the assaulter lives near the victim.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect's identity or location can call the San Diego County Sheriff's Department at (858) 285-6222, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers online or by calling (888) 580-8477.

No other information was available.

