'Disgusting' Photos From Pacifica Pizza Place Go Viral

Pizza isn't the only thing getting cooked at Papa's Murphy in Pacifica. The entire restaurant is getting roasted by the internet.

Photos of a person sleeping on the floor of a bathroom next to the toilet and dirty work station at the pizza chain's store on Palmetto Avenue in Pacifica have sparked online outrage and disgust from the Bay Area Reddit.

It was unclear who owns the original images but they were posted by a Reddit user and the moderator of the Pacifica Reddit. The images' caption read:

"In case anyone ever gets pizza from Papa Murphy's in Pacifica... Heads up! We ordered a pizza online from them a little while ago and my husband went to pick it up. He just texted me these photos. The guy working there is sleeping on the bathroom floor and this is what the work station looks like. Totally disgusting. Glad we didn't get our pizza there!"

It's not the first time someone has spotted the grubby condition at the restaurant, according to numerous one-star Yelp reviews. The reviews echoed that Papa Murphy's used to be a good place to get pizzas before the new owners took over.

Individuals are able to purchase the franchise and Papa Murphy's says that the company is "aware of this photo and are reaching out to the owner to ensure that everyone is safe at this location."

It wasn't immediately clear who owns the Papa Murphy's in Pacifica but one woman who says she was a former employee, Hannah F., wrote on Yelp on March 27, 2018, that the new owners "blatantly disregard health codes" and sanitation.

She also posted photos of a man wearing an apron, who she identified as the owner Jay, being taken into custody by another man wearing a police vest after she said he got physically violent when she confronted him about tax paperworks.

Hannah updated her Yelp review on Sunday, saying that the owner was recently "caught sleeping on the floor of the bathroom by a customer, and the disgusting work station also taken by a customer. So yeah it's still trash here."

The owner could not be immediately reached for comment.

Online records from the San Mateo County Environmental Health Office show that the restaurant had four inspections in 2017 and one inspection in 2018, all of which passed with a few conditions marked as "out of compliance."

See the records below:

Aug. 13, 2018

36. Equipment, utensils and linens: storage and use (CO2 tanks) - OUT OF COMPLIANCE

35. Equipment/utensils-approved; installed; clean; good repair; capacity (prep sinks, refrigerators) - OUT OF COMPLIANCE

06. Adequate hand washing facilities: supplied and accessible - OUT OF COMPLIANCE - Major

01b. Food safety certification and food handler cards: valid, available for review - OUT OF COMPLIANCE - Minor

Nov. 30, 2017

01b. Food safety certification and food handler cards: valid, available for review - OUT OF COMPLIANCE - Minor

May 26, 2017 - Followup Inspection May 25, 2017

01b. Food safety certification and food handler cards: valid, available for review - OUT OF COMPLIANCE - Minor

41. Plumbing; fixtures, back flow devices, drainage - OUT OF COMPLIANCE

06. Adequate hand washing facilities: supplied and accessible - OUT OF COMPLIANCE - Major

April, 27, 2017 - Routine Inspection