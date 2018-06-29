 End of an Era: Toys R Us Closes its Last Stores - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

End of an Era: Toys R Us Closes its Last Stores

By Jennifer Gonzalez

19 PHOTOS

1 minute ago

Toys R Us is closing its last U.S. stores on Friday and for many generations of kids and parents, it's the end of an era. Here are some of the toys that made the chain an iconic fun place for kids.
More Photo Galleries
An Inside Look at Disney's Toy Story Land
BOOM! Fireworks Busts Across the Golden State
Connect With Us
AdChoices