An escaped inmate known for skeleton-like tattoos on his face has been captured, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Corey Hughes, 27, was taken back into custody on Thursday morning after investigators received information he was at a residence in the 9000 block of Don Avenue in Stockton.

Officers arrived on scene, established a perimeter and sent a police K9 into the home to capture Hughes. The inmate was transported to a local hospital for treatment before being booked into San Joaquin County Jail.

Hughes escaped on Nov. 27 after he disappeared from his work crew in the area of Interstate 5 and Country Club in San Joquin County. He was in jail on a weapons charge and was scheduled to be released in February.