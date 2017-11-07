Police on Tuesday said five people have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a Concord student. Jean Elle reports. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017)

Police on Tuesday said five people have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a Concord high school student.

The student, who was shot and killed near Olympic Continuation High, has been identified as Lawrence Janson, 17. Police said some of the five arrested are minors. The suspected shooter is an adult. Authorities are not releasing the names of the suspects citing an ongoing investigation.

At a press briefing late Tuesday, police said the weapon used in the shooting and getaway vehicle have been found. Police have said Janson likely was targeted, but a motive is still under investigation.

A memorial overflowing with candles and flowers continued to grow Tuesday for Janson.

"My son was gone," Raul Bravo, Janson's stepfather, remembers thinking as he rushed to the hospital and saw hospital staff trying to save his stepson. "Some punk took his life."

The shooting was reported just after 1:30 p.m. at the corner of Salvio Street and Beach Street. Jansen was transported to a local hospital with several gunshot wounds, where he was later pronounced deceased, police said.

A preliminary investigation shows when school was dismissed, a passenger in an unknown dark sedan exited the car and approached a group of individuals off campus. The suspect, who witnesses say was wearing a clown suit, then shot at Janson in what appears to be a targeted shooting, according to police.

Janson ran back onto campus, where he was treated by staff, paramedics and police.

In addition to a noticeable police presence near the campus on Tuesday, counselors were at the school to assist any members of the school community.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact the Concord Police Department.