The brush fire at Camp Pendleton has burned 330 acres Friday and around 750 homes have been evacuated, according to the base.

The fire is 40 percent contained as of 6 p.m.

The Vandegrift Fire broke out at around 11:30 a.m. just as firefighters were battling two other fires around the county.

The fire started at Santa Margarita Road and Deluz Road on the Mainside of the base, Sgt. Hector DeJesus said.

The fire was at 40 acres as of 2 p.m. By 3:30 p.m., the fire jumped to 125 acres, according to the Camp Pendleton Office of Communication.

Evacuations are in place for O'Neill Lake Recreational Park, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service Building, the De Luz Child Development Center, O’Neill Heights and De Luz Housing.

Evacuees are being sent to Paige Filed House.

