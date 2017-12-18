Firefighters and other Southern Californians lined a funeral procession route Sunday to honor a Cal Fire engineer killed battling one of the largest wildfires in state history.



Firefighter Cory Iverson, 32, died Thursday during the fight against the Thomas fire in the Ventura County community of Fillmore. On Sunday, his colleagues and other turned out for a final salute as a hearse carried Iverson's remains in a solemn funeral procession.



Firefighters and other Southern Californians lined the 15 Freeway Sunday Dec. 17, 2017 for an emotional final salute to Cal Fire engineer Cory Iverson. Iverson was killed Saturday as he fought the Thomas fire.