Do you wish you could live like a movie star? Well, if you have $10 million, you can! Eddie Murphy’s former estate in Granite Bay is up for grabs and though it might be a little over budget for some, these pictures have everyone wishing they could live the life of the rich and the famous. The 12,600-square-foot house features 10 bedrooms suites, 14 bathrooms and a garage for nine cars. Not only does it fulfill anyone’s basic needs, the home comes with a full gym, arcade and movie theater. Not to mention, a 5,200-square-foot guest house, tennis and basketball courts and a grand swimming pool. Its location gives a great view through every window of the Sierra Nevada mountains and the Sacramento skyline.