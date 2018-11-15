Former NFL Tight End Arrested in Connection With California Burglary

Ex-NFL tight-end Kellen Winslow Jr., who is charged with raping a 17-year-old unconscious victim in 2003, was arraigned in superior court Thursday. NBC 7’s Liberty Zabala reports.

Two separate cases involving rape allegations against Kellen Winslow Jr., one from a 2003 incident, were combined and the former NFL player again pleaded not guilty to all charges on Thursday.

Winslow, now 35 years old, is charged with forcible rape and rape of an unconscious woman in connection with the assault of an Escondido High School teenager when he was a student at the University of Miami in June 2003, according to prosecutors.

He is also charged with kidnap, forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and forcible sodomy charges stemming from allegations that he raped or attempted to rape at least four women over the age of 50 over a three-month span, court documents said.

A judge ruled that the two cases would be consolidated on Thursday with the condition that the two be separated by a trial judge at a later date.

The defendant denies the allegations against him and his defense attorney, Harvey A. Steinberg, has said his client looks forward to the day he is vindicated.

Jane Doe, who testified against Winslow during a preliminary hearing, said the athlete and his friend raped her after a night of partying with friends while a third person recorded the alleged assault with a camera.

She recalled yelling, "Stop," but Winslow didn't until he was pulled off of her by the friend.

"Having a dream of somebody pressing against you and seeing a camera is what it’s like imprinted in my head," she said.

Winslow was first arrested on June 7 after a report of a possible burglary in Park Encinitas, a senior community located on North El Camino Real, east of Interstate 5 and north of Encinitas Boulevard.

At the time, he faced first-degree burglary charges, which have been dropped to misdemeanors.

He was later accused of sexual assault, kidnapping and sodomy in connection with incidents dating back to March 17, according to court documents.

The complaint revealed Winslow had entered the senior community on June 7. Prosecutors said Winslow intended to rape an 86-year-old woman who was sleeping inside her home.

The complaint accuses Winslow of attacking a 54-year-old woman and a 59-year-old woman on March 17 and May 13, respectively, in his SUV.

One of the women accusing Winslow of rape testified that she was choked and told she would be killed if she screamed.

He had attempted to rape a 71-year-old woman and burglarized her property on June 1 and had indecently exposed himself in public on May 24, the DA's office said.

Three of the crimes occurred within a mile to 1.5 miles from Winslow's home, prosecutors established.

Winslow pleaded not guilty and was initially held without bail based on "clear and convincing" evidence he poses a threat to the community and is considered a flight risk.

The judge later set bail at $2 million, which was met.

If convicted on all counts, Winslow could be sentenced to life in prison.

Winslow, the son of former San Diego Chargers great Kellen Winslow Sr., grew up in San Diego and graduated from Scripps Ranch High School before playing his college football at the University of Miami.

His NFL career started with the Cleveland Browns in 2004 and included stints with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots and New York Jets.