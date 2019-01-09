California Gov. Gavin Newsom is launching an effort to modernize the state's embattled Department of Motor Vehicles.

Newsom on Wednesday appointed Marybel Batjer to lead a "strike team" focused on finding new DMV leadership and recommending reforms to improve service. Batjer is the secretary of the state government operations agency and will retain that job during her six-month role at the DMV.

The DMV has been under fire for long lines and voter registration errors. It’s under a state audit. Its former director, Jean Shiomoto, retired last month.

Newsom says the agency has been "chronically mismanaged" and is failing in its mission to serve customers.

Newsom didn't announce an expected price tag for modernizing the agency.