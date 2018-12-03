Thief Struggles Mightily to Steal Sacramento Animal Shelter Gumball Machine - NBC Southern California
    Thief Struggles to Steal Animal Shelter's Gumball Machine

    Security camera video from a Sacramento animal shelter shows a thief struggling to steal a gumball machine. The Front Street Animal Shelter, which uses the machine to raise funds, pointed out that a small donation box is located a just a few feet away. Video posted March 9, 2018.   (Published 3 hours ago) Security camera video from a Sacramento animal shelter shows a thief struggling to steal a gumball machine. The Front Street Animal Shelter, which uses... See More
