

For the first time, the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will offer both limited edition sweet treats and exclusive merchandise when it stops at San Diego International Comic-Con this year.

Fans of Hello Kitty can look forward to a variety of goodies, including a brand-new and exclusive Keroppi and Chococat Minicake set, a giant Hello Kitty chef cookie, a lunchbox with confetti popcorn, Hello Kitty plush toys, clothing, keychains, and more.

Since the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck first made its debut in 2014, thousands of fans have flocked to it across the U.S. Since the truck's inception, two trucks have traveled to more than 60 cities across the U.S.

You will be able to find the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck at the Comic-Con Experience Lot across Petco Park from Thursday to Sunday. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, it will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.