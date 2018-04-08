Authorities say they have 19 suspected immigrants in custody and six of them are still in the hospital. NBC 7's Gaby Rodriguez has more. (Published Saturday, April 7, 2018)

Nineteen people were injured when a truck pulling a horse trailer with undocumented people inside overturned near the Golden Acorn Casino in Campo during a human smuggling attempt just before noon Saturday.

The patients were treated for their injuries and taken into Border Patrol custody.

Six people still at area hospitals: four men by ground and two women by air ambulance, according to Cal Fire San Diego and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Several people were seen running from the crash. It's unclear how many people were in the trailer or if the driver is in custody.

Check back on this breaking story for details.







