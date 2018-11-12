Napa Procession Honors Mass Shooting Victim Alaina Housley

It was a solemn homecoming Sunday for a Napa woman who was one of 12 people killed in the mass shooting at a Southern California bar and grill last week. Sergio Quintana reports. (Published Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018)

It was a solemn homecoming Sunday for a young Napa woman who was one of 12 people killed in the mass shooting at a Southern California bar and grill last week.

Hundreds of residents lined the streets of Napa for the procession of cars carrying the body of Alaina Housley. People arrived carrying posters honoring the Housley family and flowers for their friend Alaina.

"I played soccer with Alaina and went to school with her my whole life, so it was just important to be a part of the family that’s here and show our respect and love," former classmate Madeline Beitz said.

The arrival of Housley’s body at Tulocay Cemetery marked a tragedy for the whole city, and as the procession of police cars and a black van carrying her remains drove by, those lining the route quietly applauded.

Many fondly remembered the last time they got to see her.

"A year ago, because she was also in choir," retired educator Bonnie Broxton recalled. "Just the all-American girl in every way. Friendly, lovely, good grades, over achieving in every way. And the family means so much to our community."

Housley graduated from Vintage High School in June and was attending Pepperdine University, following in her parents' footsteps.

Housley was one of 12 people killed when a gunman opened fire inside the Borderline Grill in Thousand Oaks late Wednesday night.

The Napa procession route was lined with people holding signs of condolences for the family. A small group of young people also held signs about the epidemic of gun violence.

"It’s a disgrace," Emiliano Hurtado said. "We should really just hope that future generations don’t have to go through this."