Former San Francisco mayor and current California Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday filed to run for governor. Mark Matthews reports. (Published Monday, March 5, 2018)

It's Official: Newsom Files to Run for California Governor

It's official. California Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday filed to run for governor.

Newsom, who also previously served as mayor of San Francisco, initally announced his intention to run for governor three years ago. The latest polls show the race for governor has closed to within a couple of points between Newsom and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa.

"This is an opportunity to shape the future, not just of this state but of the nation," Newsom said.

Just hours before he filed, Newsom's closest oponent issued a new challenge to debate on Senate Bill 562, which is legislation "promoting a single payer health care system without a plan, without a funding plan and without any specifics."

Villaraigosa said SB 562, which Newsom supports, would cause a big jump in taxes and would require voter approval. Newsom called the challenge a stunt.

"We've had eight or nine debates, so it's a stunt," Newsom said.

In face, the two have debated health care along with a host of other issues. Villaraigosa said he wants a more detailed discussion.

Newsom countered that SB 562 can work with leadership his opponents lack.

"What are we going to do to address and triage this moment? We're offering a bold vision and a bold approach," Newsom said. "They're offering timidity and excuses. It's a contrast in this campaign."