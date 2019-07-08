Photos: This Legendary Aston Martin Bond Car With 'Goldfinger' Gadgets Went for $6.4M at Auction

One of only four Aston Martin DB5 'Bond Cars' built to weapons-master Q's specifications in the 1964 film 'Goldfinger' was auctioned this week for $6.4 million during Monterey Car Week in California. It comes with gadgets featured in the third Bond film to be adapted from author Ian Flemming's novels featuring the MI6 spy.



Few movie cars are as closely aligned with the films in which they starred as the Aston Martin DB5. After the car's marketing success in 'Goldfinger,' the film production company EON took notice and ordered two more DB5s that were shipped to the United States to promote the next film in the series, "Thunderball." After that film's run, both cars were purchased by British collector Lord Anthony Bamford. He quickly sold one, then later sold the other to the owner of the Smokey Mountain Car Museum in Tennessee, where it was displayed inside a wire-mesh cash that was bolted to the floor for 35 years. The car was thoroughly maintained during its time as a museum piece.



Since then, it had undergone a full restoration that included the chassis, body and film-specific modifications. Scroll down to see this stunning example of one of the world's most famous movie cars. The DB5 model has continued to pop up in other Bond films, including "GoldenEye," "Tomorrow Never Dies," "Skyfall" ("Oh, go on then, eject me. See if I care.") and "Spectre."