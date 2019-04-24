A small doll resembling former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick was spotted hanging by the neck from a truck in South San Jose Tuesday evening. (Published 4 hours ago)

Kaepernick Doll Seen Chained to Truck in San Jose

A small doll resembling former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick was spotted hanging by the neck from a truck in South San Jose Tuesday evening.

Joanna Acevedo was at the Safeway gas station located along Cottle Road when she spotted the doll hanging near the truck's trailer hitch with a metal chain wrapped around its neck.

Acevedo shared photos of the doll in a tweet, which had garnered more than two dozen replies and 2,000 retweets as of Wednesday afternoon.

She wrote: "Car with a lynched Colin Kaepernick Doll in San Jose, CA. And they swear Bay Area is free of hate."

She added in another tweet:

"This is racist no matter the intention (ie. Raiders v niner rivalry).

"I’ve see people say I should’ve stopped him? Other then the fact that I was driving and couldn’t stop, I do believe that intervention would’ve risked my safety due to his demeanor."

"I think this is more of a Bay Area sports rivalry thing than a racist thing. It’s not a good look tho. But I don’t think the intent was racist. Just a f___ up way to show hate towards the 49ers," one person tweeted back.

San Jose is home to Levi's Stadium, where the San Francisco 49ers play.

Kaepernick, a former quarterback for the 49ers, made national headlines in 2016 when he kneeled during national anthems to bring attention to racial and social injustice as well as police brutality.

Kaepernick's decision to take a knee during "The Star-Spangled Banner" sparked a wave of similar protests by other players in the league. It also drew criticism from some people who viewed the protests as being un-American and disrespectful to the flag.